ViTechnology appoints new CEO

ViTechnology has appointed Jean-Yves Gomez as Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective September 3, 2007.

Gilles Vicard, Chairman of the Board, has decided to strengthen ViTechnology's senior

management team in line with the second phase of the strategic plan:

“After having invested heavily over the last three years in both research and commercial activities

of ViTechnology® particularly in Asia, the company is now well prepared to develop our business

longer term. We intend to implement a strategic vision to position the company as an industry

leader both from a technology and business point of view, in our existing market segments and

the markets of the future"



Jean-Yves Gomez, 46, joined Thomson Semiconductors (subsequently SGS-Thomson and STMicroelectronics) in 1984 as responsible for IC test in product engineering. From 1990 onwards, he was Business Unit General Manager inside the Mobile Phone Division establishing strong partnerships with the top three international players in this market segment In 2000, he was appointed Group Vice-President within the Home Personal Communication Sector with the mission to make STMicroelectronics a leader in the new Digital TV market. From 2004, he was responsible for the Imaging Division to develop complete camera modules including sensors, mechanics and optics for several different applications. Developing the use of these modules for mobile phones, the automotive market and medical applications allowed him to generate sales of several hundred million dollars and become known as “Mr Microcamera".



Owing to his extensive experience, Jean-Yves has acquired a solid know-how of the semiconductor industry and excellent contacts with the major players in this market. His understanding of the customer needs, combined with comprehensive skills in Market Research, Product Development, Engineering and Production, has been the enabler of creating added value for his customers. Recognized for his dynamic management style, his strong expertise in high-tech and inclination for innovation, he is the origin of several breakthrough technologies in the different sectors he has worked.