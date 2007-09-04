SMT & Inspection | September 04, 2007
ViTechnology appoints new CEO
ViTechnology has appointed Jean-Yves Gomez as Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective September 3, 2007.
Gilles Vicard, Chairman of the Board, has decided to strengthen ViTechnology's senior
management team in line with the second phase of the strategic plan:
“After having invested heavily over the last three years in both research and commercial activities
of ViTechnology® particularly in Asia, the company is now well prepared to develop our business
longer term. We intend to implement a strategic vision to position the company as an industry
leader both from a technology and business point of view, in our existing market segments and
the markets of the future"
Jean-Yves Gomez, 46, joined Thomson Semiconductors (subsequently SGS-Thomson and STMicroelectronics) in 1984 as responsible for IC test in product engineering. From 1990 onwards, he was Business Unit General Manager inside the Mobile Phone Division establishing strong partnerships with the top three international players in this market segment In 2000, he was appointed Group Vice-President within the Home Personal Communication Sector with the mission to make STMicroelectronics a leader in the new Digital TV market. From 2004, he was responsible for the Imaging Division to develop complete camera modules including sensors, mechanics and optics for several different applications. Developing the use of these modules for mobile phones, the automotive market and medical applications allowed him to generate sales of several hundred million dollars and become known as “Mr Microcamera".
Owing to his extensive experience, Jean-Yves has acquired a solid know-how of the semiconductor industry and excellent contacts with the major players in this market. His understanding of the customer needs, combined with comprehensive skills in Market Research, Product Development, Engineering and Production, has been the enabler of creating added value for his customers. Recognized for his dynamic management style, his strong expertise in high-tech and inclination for innovation, he is the origin of several breakthrough technologies in the different sectors he has worked.
management team in line with the second phase of the strategic plan:
“After having invested heavily over the last three years in both research and commercial activities
of ViTechnology® particularly in Asia, the company is now well prepared to develop our business
longer term. We intend to implement a strategic vision to position the company as an industry
leader both from a technology and business point of view, in our existing market segments and
the markets of the future"
Jean-Yves Gomez, 46, joined Thomson Semiconductors (subsequently SGS-Thomson and STMicroelectronics) in 1984 as responsible for IC test in product engineering. From 1990 onwards, he was Business Unit General Manager inside the Mobile Phone Division establishing strong partnerships with the top three international players in this market segment In 2000, he was appointed Group Vice-President within the Home Personal Communication Sector with the mission to make STMicroelectronics a leader in the new Digital TV market. From 2004, he was responsible for the Imaging Division to develop complete camera modules including sensors, mechanics and optics for several different applications. Developing the use of these modules for mobile phones, the automotive market and medical applications allowed him to generate sales of several hundred million dollars and become known as “Mr Microcamera".
Owing to his extensive experience, Jean-Yves has acquired a solid know-how of the semiconductor industry and excellent contacts with the major players in this market. His understanding of the customer needs, combined with comprehensive skills in Market Research, Product Development, Engineering and Production, has been the enabler of creating added value for his customers. Recognized for his dynamic management style, his strong expertise in high-tech and inclination for innovation, he is the origin of several breakthrough technologies in the different sectors he has worked.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments