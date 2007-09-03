PCB | September 03, 2007
Automa-Tech in merger with ORC imaging
France based Automa-Tech Advanced Technologies CEO Mr. Serge Charbonnier announced the merger with its branch company ORC imaging Corporation located in City of Industry, California, USA.
Effective immediately, ORC imaging's product portfolio of imaging equipment manufactured in the USA will be marketed worldwide through the Automa-Tech Sales and Service organization including North America, Europe and Asia. ORC imaging facility will continue manufacturing the well known manual and automated imaging systems dedicated to the PCB imaging and IC substrate industries. This move further extends Automa-Tech Advanced Technologies global presence and its ongoing strategy to maintain its premier position by manufacturing state of the art imaging equipment in three different continents: North America, Europe & Asia.
Furthermore, Automa-Tech ORC imaging announces that it will sign a OEM agreement with ORC's long-term Asian distributor, WKK Distribution to market under WKK's own name, select semiautomatic and fully automatic exposure systems for inner layers, outer layers and solder masks in the territories served by WKK Distribution, not inclusive of South Korea and Japan.
Erick Walker –General Manager- ORC imaging commented “the merge into our parent company is not only a strategic move for us but it is a relationship that makes sense. By joining our well established products, particularly in the imaging of PCB Inner Layer boards with the wide range of equipment from Automa-Tech, and their extended networks in North America, Asia and Europe; the company will be better able to deliver any imaging solution to any customer worldwide, and provide them with
“close-to-the-customer" excellence in service."
Frédéric Baradel –Sales and Marketing Director- Automa-Tech Advanced Technologies added “There is great synergy between the two product lines. We will be stronger and able to address different segments and technologies. Our worldwide common installed base of more than 800 automated equipments will offer us strategic relationships with existing and new Customers".
Hamed El Abd – President WKK Distribution commented “WKK has been working with ORC Imaging for 20 years. During which time we have seen many changes in the company. The one thing that has not changed is the commitment to deliver equipment with superior technical qualities that have made the ORC brand one that is much respected in the industry. Furthermore, we are delighted to continue to work with Automa-Tech ORCi delivering the same high quality and innovative equipment to our market."
