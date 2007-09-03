Electronics Production | September 03, 2007
Note opens new plant in Sweden
Swedish based EMS provider NOTE is opening a new plant in Norrtälje outside Stockholm. The NOTE plant is located at Campus Roslagen in Norrtälje outside Stockholm. NOTE will host its Grand Opening September 27.
NOTE Norrtelje is probably Sweden's most modern electronics production plant as the company explains it. The new factory meets two major production needs: PCBA, printed circuit board assembly, and Box Build production. The layout of the virtually square building is customized along Lean thinking, and ensures good logistics and high efficiency, according to NOTE.
“The fact that this factory could remain in Norrtälje was important to us. We wanted to retain both our competent personnel and our proximity to customers," says Björn Fahlin, Production Manager at NOTE Norrtelje. “What's more, we have always had excellent relations with Norrtälje Municipality."
In conjunction with the new factory, NOTE Norrtelje has invested in a number of new machines. An entirely new surface-mounting line with two Pick & Place machines: Siemens X2 and X3. The system includes new digital technology that validates assembling more quickly, with a safer process. The new line has a capacity of 74 000 components per hour. Together with an earlier Siemens line that has been moved to the new factory, the total capacity is around 134 000 components per hour.
Due to the elevated temperature in lead-free soldering there is now stricter demandson rework equipment. To be able to deal with repairs of BGA components, NOTE Norrtelje has invested in a Zevac ONYX29, which is also used in areas such as aircraft and aerospace electronics.
Four new store elevators of Compact Twin manufacture have been purchased from Weland Lagersystem. These offer better opportunities for building up storage facilities vertically, according to NOTE.
“The fact that this factory could remain in Norrtälje was important to us. We wanted to retain both our competent personnel and our proximity to customers," says Björn Fahlin, Production Manager at NOTE Norrtelje. “What's more, we have always had excellent relations with Norrtälje Municipality."
In conjunction with the new factory, NOTE Norrtelje has invested in a number of new machines. An entirely new surface-mounting line with two Pick & Place machines: Siemens X2 and X3. The system includes new digital technology that validates assembling more quickly, with a safer process. The new line has a capacity of 74 000 components per hour. Together with an earlier Siemens line that has been moved to the new factory, the total capacity is around 134 000 components per hour.
Due to the elevated temperature in lead-free soldering there is now stricter demandson rework equipment. To be able to deal with repairs of BGA components, NOTE Norrtelje has invested in a Zevac ONYX29, which is also used in areas such as aircraft and aerospace electronics.
Four new store elevators of Compact Twin manufacture have been purchased from Weland Lagersystem. These offer better opportunities for building up storage facilities vertically, according to NOTE.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments