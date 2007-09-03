Note opens new plant in Sweden

Swedish based EMS provider NOTE is opening a new plant in Norrtälje outside Stockholm. The NOTE plant is located at Campus Roslagen in Norrtälje outside Stockholm. NOTE will host its Grand Opening September 27.

NOTE Norrtelje is probably Sweden's most modern electronics production plant as the company explains it. The new factory meets two major production needs: PCBA, printed circuit board assembly, and Box Build production. The layout of the virtually square building is customized along Lean thinking, and ensures good logistics and high efficiency, according to NOTE.



“The fact that this factory could remain in Norrtälje was important to us. We wanted to retain both our competent personnel and our proximity to customers," says Björn Fahlin, Production Manager at NOTE Norrtelje. “What's more, we have always had excellent relations with Norrtälje Municipality."



In conjunction with the new factory, NOTE Norrtelje has invested in a number of new machines. An entirely new surface-mounting line with two Pick & Place machines: Siemens X2 and X3. The system includes new digital technology that validates assembling more quickly, with a safer process. The new line has a capacity of 74 000 components per hour. Together with an earlier Siemens line that has been moved to the new factory, the total capacity is around 134 000 components per hour.



Due to the elevated temperature in lead-free soldering there is now stricter demandson rework equipment. To be able to deal with repairs of BGA components, NOTE Norrtelje has invested in a Zevac ONYX29, which is also used in areas such as aircraft and aerospace electronics.



Four new store elevators of Compact Twin manufacture have been purchased from Weland Lagersystem. These offer better opportunities for building up storage facilities vertically, according to NOTE.