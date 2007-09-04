Note's CEO: Full speed ahead

Several months have now passed since Arne Forslund resumed his post of Chief Executive Officer at NOTE.

The strategy is staked out and the direction is clear. “We are now very well equipped for the future.

Several positive factors interact. In the first place, we have high operative competence in the company. In addition, the new ownership structure of the company has given us a strong board of

directors that has decided on an expansive strategy. We will continue to focus on customer benefits and offer the right functions and services close to the customers, with great emphasis on cost effectiveness. We will develop our solutions further to achieve short time-to-market, such as the smart NOTEfied component database that saves time and also lowers the material costs."