Altium teams with the<br>University of Tasmania

At an event held at the University of Tasmania, Altium Limited a developer of Windows-based electronics design software, announced one of the largest corporate sponsorships to date for the School of Mathematics and Physics with the donation of cash, software, hardware, and support to the value of

$158,000 to the University of Tasmania Foundation.

The donation, to be distributed over a three year period, is for the development and completion

of two projects - a radio transient detector and high-bandwidth interferometer both relating to advanced radio astronomy research being undertaken at the School of Mathematics and Physics.



"Today's announcement demonstrates Altium's ongoing commitment to supporting and equipping the next-generation of electronic designers and engineers," said Nick Martin, founder and CEO, Altium. "Altium's electronic product development solutions are perfectly suited to meet the

design challenges demanded by the School of Mathematics and Physics in their development of advanced applications for radio astronomy using FPGA technology."

