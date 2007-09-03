Anglia in agreement with Mitsubishi

Anglia has announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement to both distribute and provide design support to the Mitsubishi range of high frequency semiconductors in the UK and Ireland.

The product range addressed by the far-reaching deal encompasses silicon RF transistors, GaAs field-effect transistors (FETs), high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBTs), and RF modules. The devices and modules are targeted at a wide range of wireless communications applications including mobile phones, cellular and TETRA basestations, and WiMAX.



Key to the strategic relationship between Anglia and Mitsubishi is the recent appointment of Roger Hasling as Anglia's Technical Marketing Engineer for RF Products. Roger has many years of experience in the RF electronics industry, having begun his career as RF engineer with Marconi International Marine Company. Following this he had 23 years commercial and technical experience specialising in RF and microwave semiconductor products within the distribution industry, including 14 years with responsibility for designing in and providing applications support to Mitsubishi HF devices in the UK market.