Electronics Production | September 03, 2007
Omron ECB creates Global Management Team
Omron Electronic Components Business (ECB) has established a new Global Management Structure with Regional Chief Operating Officers under Masashi Nakano, Chief Executive Officer, Global Business development and Soichi Yukawa, ECB President.
Mark Jones has been promoted from Vice President of Sales and Marketing to become the OCB-EU Chief Operating Officer (COO), with full responsibility for the business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Russia. Nigel Blakeway will now focus exclusively on North and South America as COO Americas. The two COO positions will report to Masashi Nakano, who has been appointed CEO for Global Business Development. Nakano reports to Soichi Yukawa. A third COO for China will be named shortly reporting to Mr. Tada, ECB Japanese Sales Executive Officer.
Commenting, Soichi Yukawa said, “As our business and customers become more global, it is important we have an infrastructure which allows us to serve a customer at any location in the world. The new Business structure satisfies this growing trend, thus allowing us to focus on customer satisfaction and deliver best practice across all business zones."
The new Global Management team consists of three talented individuals who each combine an outstanding management track record at Omron and extensive industry experience.
Mark Jones, who joined OCB-EU in March, spent 26 years at Omron, including 18 years with its Industrial Automation Business (IAB). Previous positions include General Manager for France, European Components and Distribution Manager, and Sales Manager Africa.
Nigel Blakeway joined Omron as COO for its Electronic Components Business in Europe in May 2003, taking responsibility for the sales and marketing activities of the business throughout Europe. Past positions include Vice President, Americas for BC Components Inc, as well as sales and general management positions with Panasonic Industrial.
Masashi Nakano, who began with Omron Corporation in Japan in 1974, has 14 years experience in European countries, including UK, France, Belgium and The Netherlands. Throughout his career in Omron he has been responsible for ECB sales and marketing, mainly for Europe and the USA.
Commenting, Soichi Yukawa said, “As our business and customers become more global, it is important we have an infrastructure which allows us to serve a customer at any location in the world. The new Business structure satisfies this growing trend, thus allowing us to focus on customer satisfaction and deliver best practice across all business zones."
The new Global Management team consists of three talented individuals who each combine an outstanding management track record at Omron and extensive industry experience.
Mark Jones, who joined OCB-EU in March, spent 26 years at Omron, including 18 years with its Industrial Automation Business (IAB). Previous positions include General Manager for France, European Components and Distribution Manager, and Sales Manager Africa.
Nigel Blakeway joined Omron as COO for its Electronic Components Business in Europe in May 2003, taking responsibility for the sales and marketing activities of the business throughout Europe. Past positions include Vice President, Americas for BC Components Inc, as well as sales and general management positions with Panasonic Industrial.
Masashi Nakano, who began with Omron Corporation in Japan in 1974, has 14 years experience in European countries, including UK, France, Belgium and The Netherlands. Throughout his career in Omron he has been responsible for ECB sales and marketing, mainly for Europe and the USA.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments