Omron ECB creates Global Management Team

Omron Electronic Components Business (ECB) has established a new Global Management Structure with Regional Chief Operating Officers under Masashi Nakano, Chief Executive Officer, Global Business development and Soichi Yukawa, ECB President.

Mark Jones has been promoted from Vice President of Sales and Marketing to become the OCB-EU Chief Operating Officer (COO), with full responsibility for the business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Russia. Nigel Blakeway will now focus exclusively on North and South America as COO Americas. The two COO positions will report to Masashi Nakano, who has been appointed CEO for Global Business Development. Nakano reports to Soichi Yukawa. A third COO for China will be named shortly reporting to Mr. Tada, ECB Japanese Sales Executive Officer.



Commenting, Soichi Yukawa said, “As our business and customers become more global, it is important we have an infrastructure which allows us to serve a customer at any location in the world. The new Business structure satisfies this growing trend, thus allowing us to focus on customer satisfaction and deliver best practice across all business zones."



The new Global Management team consists of three talented individuals who each combine an outstanding management track record at Omron and extensive industry experience.



Mark Jones, who joined OCB-EU in March, spent 26 years at Omron, including 18 years with its Industrial Automation Business (IAB). Previous positions include General Manager for France, European Components and Distribution Manager, and Sales Manager Africa.



Nigel Blakeway joined Omron as COO for its Electronic Components Business in Europe in May 2003, taking responsibility for the sales and marketing activities of the business throughout Europe. Past positions include Vice President, Americas for BC Components Inc, as well as sales and general management positions with Panasonic Industrial.



Masashi Nakano, who began with Omron Corporation in Japan in 1974, has 14 years experience in European countries, including UK, France, Belgium and The Netherlands. Throughout his career in Omron he has been responsible for ECB sales and marketing, mainly for Europe and the USA.