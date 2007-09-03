Freescale confirms Scottish plant sale

evertiq.com reported earlier that the employees at the Scottish East Kilbride plant of Freescale were told that the company intends to sell the entire factory, however the company did not give out any comments.

According to Freescale no final decision has been taken how the future will look like for the Scottish plant. The company told Electronics Weekly that they are looking at the possibility of selling the plant. Freescale has appointed a real estate company to find a buyer for the plant. The real estate agency is Colliers International.