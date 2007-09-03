Scanfil prosecuted for delayed profit<br>warning in turn of the year 05-06

Scanfil has received information that prosecutor Antti Vuorenmaa has decided to press charges in a suspected securities market information offence regarding the alleged delay of profit warning in turn of the year 2005 – 2006.

Prosecutor's consideration for charges concerned also a suspicion on misuse of insider information against two of the members of the Board of Directors. According to the information that Scanfil has received in this matter no charges will be pressed.



Scanfil plc and its management denies the claim at its entirety and emphasizes that Scanfil's information has been conducted with due care. Scanfil emphasizes that none of the persons are prosecuted for seeking financial gain.