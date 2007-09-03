Rood Testhouse and SensorDynamics<br>in agreement

Rood Testhouse and SensorDynamics have signed an agreement for a strategic partnership in the field of Test and Hardware Development, Engineering, Electrical Testing, Qualification and Reliability Investigation and Analysis of MEMS. The partnership concerns all existing and yet to be developed microsensor systems.

For this partnership, Rood Technology has invested in an EDA monitoring 'burn-in' system. This system can perform electrical tests for analog and mixed-signal devices during the 'burn-in' process.



'With this partnership, Rood Technology responds to the need of Fabless and Semi-Fabless Semiconductor Companies to make use of independent test houses. Additionally, this partnership enables both companies to respond to the increasing quality requirements of their customers. The partnership will contribute to the success of both companies,' said Philip Nijenhuis, CEO of Rood Technology.



'This partnership reinforces our focus on supplying high quality products based on our 'right first time' strategy, and enables us even better to satisfy the high quality requirements of our customers in the automotive industry,' Hubertus Christ, CEO of SensorDynamics adds.



From left to right: Wolfram Irsa - Director Supply Chain & Procurement and Hubertus Christ - CEO, SensorDynamics, Philip Nijenhuis - CEO and Dieter Schreiber - Manager Marketing & Sales, Rood Technology and Herbert Gartner - CFO, SensorDynamics.