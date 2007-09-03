New employees at Juki Europe

Juki Europe has appointed several new positions at its office in Switzerland Europe.

Orhan Yurddas has joined the company at the Applications Department as Internal Training Manager. Markus Born has taken the position as Director of Technical Services. Patricia Finger and Thomas Zuber joined the company as Order Management Representative and Supply Chain Representative respectively. Since the beginning of August Michel Maire has been the new Project Manager in the Sales and Marketing Department. All of them will be based at Juki Automation Systems in Switzerland.