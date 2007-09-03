Artetch Circuits celebrate 40 years

Artetch Circuits Limited, Printed Circuit Board Manufacturers based in Littlehampton, West Sussex, United Kingdom will celebrate its 40th Anniversary this month.

The event will be marked with a party which will bring together many of the current employees and their families to celebrate this milestone in the company's history. The staff will be joined by a number of long serving past members of staff, as well as previous owners and founders of the company.



Martin Morrell, the current Managing Director and owner of Artetch, commented "Few Companies in the Printed Circuit Industry can boast such a record. It must place Artetch as one of the oldest PCB Fabricators in the Industry. Artetch has been located in Littlehampton for most of the 40 Years and whilst we don't have any members of staff still with us from the start, we do have a lot of long serving members, one of whom has in excess of 35 Years continuous service."



Artetch started out manufacturing pictures and graphic art etched into copper clad laminate in 1967 and moved into Printed Circuit Manufacture. The company has grown steadily since its formation and has been able to continue to develop its capability year on year.