Electronics Production | August 31, 2007
Plexus names new VP & CFO
US EMS Provider Plexus Corp. today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Ginger M. Jones, 43, to the position of Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
Additionally, the Company announced the appointment of several new Executive Officers:
Mike Buseman, 46, is named Sr. VP, Global Manufacturing Operations. Previously, Mr. Buseman has held various management roles in the Company's manufacturing organization. Mr. Buseman has more than 24 years of electronics industry experience. He holds an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from South Dakota State University.
Steve Frisch, 41, is named Sr. VP, Global Engineering Services. Previously, Mr. Frisch has held various management positions in the Company's engineering services organization. Mr. Frisch has more than 18 years of electronics industry experience. He holds an MS degree in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University and a BS degree in Electrical Engineering and Technology from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Todd Kelsey, 42, is named Sr. VP Global Customer Services. Previously, Mr. Kelsey has held various management positions in the Company's engineering services and manufacturing organizations. Mr. Kelsey has more than 19 years of electronics industry experience. He holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, and MS and BS degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
YJ Lim, 47, is named Regional President—Plexus Asia Pacific. Previously, Mr. Lim has held various management roles in Plexus' Asian-Pacific region. He has more than 24 years of electronics industry experience. Mr. Lim holds a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.
Dean Foate, Chief Executive Officer of Plexus, commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce the promotions of Ginger, Mike, Steve, Todd and YJ as Executive Officers of Plexus. These additions to the Plexus Leadership Team are consistent with our succession plans, and will help solidify a strong foundation for the Company's growth trajectory over the coming years. Also, on behalf of the Board and the Company I would also like to thank Gordon Bitter for his contributions as CFO over the past five years, and wish him all the best as he prepares for his retirement."
Mike Buseman, 46, is named Sr. VP, Global Manufacturing Operations. Previously, Mr. Buseman has held various management roles in the Company's manufacturing organization. Mr. Buseman has more than 24 years of electronics industry experience. He holds an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from South Dakota State University.
Steve Frisch, 41, is named Sr. VP, Global Engineering Services. Previously, Mr. Frisch has held various management positions in the Company's engineering services organization. Mr. Frisch has more than 18 years of electronics industry experience. He holds an MS degree in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University and a BS degree in Electrical Engineering and Technology from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Todd Kelsey, 42, is named Sr. VP Global Customer Services. Previously, Mr. Kelsey has held various management positions in the Company's engineering services and manufacturing organizations. Mr. Kelsey has more than 19 years of electronics industry experience. He holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, and MS and BS degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
YJ Lim, 47, is named Regional President—Plexus Asia Pacific. Previously, Mr. Lim has held various management roles in Plexus' Asian-Pacific region. He has more than 24 years of electronics industry experience. Mr. Lim holds a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.
Dean Foate, Chief Executive Officer of Plexus, commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce the promotions of Ginger, Mike, Steve, Todd and YJ as Executive Officers of Plexus. These additions to the Plexus Leadership Team are consistent with our succession plans, and will help solidify a strong foundation for the Company's growth trajectory over the coming years. Also, on behalf of the Board and the Company I would also like to thank Gordon Bitter for his contributions as CFO over the past five years, and wish him all the best as he prepares for his retirement."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments