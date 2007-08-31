Continental hires 1,500 in Romania

The Romanian subsidiary of German based automotive maker Continental group, plans to hire 1500 new employees until the end of 2008.

"The Romanian divisions of Continental AG are expanding. Which is why around 500 staff will be hired for our plants in Timisoara, Sibiu, Carei and Arad," Ildiko Kovacs, PR coordinator of Continental Romania, told Ziarul Financiar.



Continental will reach 5,000 employees on the Romanian market until the end of 2008. Automotive components and accessory makers are among the largest private employers in Romania, with over 50,000 employees.