Electronics Production | August 31, 2007
Seoul Semi & Osram signed Patent Cross License Agreement
Seoul Semiconductor, the eighth-largest LED manufacturer in the world, announced today that it has signed the Cross-License Agreement with OSRAM GmbH that the two companies share their patents pertaining to white and visible LED technologies.
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, a wholly owned subsidiary of OSRAM GmbH and a LED manufacturer specialist, is also incorporated into the agreement. It is located at Regensburg, Germany.
The scope of Cross Licensing Agreement refers to the companies' housing and white patents related to white and visible LED technologies. Under this agreement, both companies will collaborate and build on each other's strengths as strategic partners. "This mutually beneficial agreement will further pave the way for closer cooperation between our companies," said Chung Hoon Lee, President of Seoul Semiconductor.
Under the agreement, the two parties will refrain from raising objections against patent rights pertaining to white and visible LED technologies, and will cooperate in defending these rights. Additionally, this agreement will enable Seoul Semiconductor to further establish its position in high-brightness and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions.
Interview with Yanghee Han, Seoul Semiconductor's Vice President Sales/Marketing
Does the agreement include Seoul Optodevice?
Seoul Semiconductor has singed this agreement with OSRAM GmbH, therefore, its subsidiary, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors has the same right as a subsidiary of OSRAM GmbH. Seoul Optodevice also has the right as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor.
How does the lawsuit with Nichia in the USA proceed?
Bingham McCutchen LLP, a national law firm with global capabilities in the USA who is in charge of Seoul Semiconductor's lawsuit, posted the good news on their website that we finally scored the first victory in the case against Nichia, and we are sure to win the final pending lawsuit soon.
How about your strategic partnership with other global companies in addition to OSRAM GmbH?
We already signed an agreement with Cree USA, and established a strategic partnership with Toyoda Gosei Japan. Therefore, this agreement with OSRAM GmbH Germany enables Seoul Semiconductor to consolidate its strong position.
Could you please share other information in more detail about this Cross License Agreement besides the press release?
I'm sorry but I can't open other information besides what is mentioned in the release, since it is a non-disclosure agreement. What is obvious is that, with this agreement, the two companies can have a strong partnership and cooperatively cope with the patent disputes caused by the third party.
On the image from left: Jae Jo Kim, Executive Vice President of Seoul Semicondcutor, Gerd Pokorny, Senior Vice President of OSRAM GmbH
The scope of Cross Licensing Agreement refers to the companies' housing and white patents related to white and visible LED technologies. Under this agreement, both companies will collaborate and build on each other's strengths as strategic partners. "This mutually beneficial agreement will further pave the way for closer cooperation between our companies," said Chung Hoon Lee, President of Seoul Semiconductor.
Under the agreement, the two parties will refrain from raising objections against patent rights pertaining to white and visible LED technologies, and will cooperate in defending these rights. Additionally, this agreement will enable Seoul Semiconductor to further establish its position in high-brightness and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions.
Interview with Yanghee Han, Seoul Semiconductor's Vice President Sales/Marketing
Does the agreement include Seoul Optodevice?
Seoul Semiconductor has singed this agreement with OSRAM GmbH, therefore, its subsidiary, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors has the same right as a subsidiary of OSRAM GmbH. Seoul Optodevice also has the right as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor.
How does the lawsuit with Nichia in the USA proceed?
Bingham McCutchen LLP, a national law firm with global capabilities in the USA who is in charge of Seoul Semiconductor's lawsuit, posted the good news on their website that we finally scored the first victory in the case against Nichia, and we are sure to win the final pending lawsuit soon.
How about your strategic partnership with other global companies in addition to OSRAM GmbH?
We already signed an agreement with Cree USA, and established a strategic partnership with Toyoda Gosei Japan. Therefore, this agreement with OSRAM GmbH Germany enables Seoul Semiconductor to consolidate its strong position.
Could you please share other information in more detail about this Cross License Agreement besides the press release?
I'm sorry but I can't open other information besides what is mentioned in the release, since it is a non-disclosure agreement. What is obvious is that, with this agreement, the two companies can have a strong partnership and cooperatively cope with the patent disputes caused by the third party.
On the image from left: Jae Jo Kim, Executive Vice President of Seoul Semicondcutor, Gerd Pokorny, Senior Vice President of OSRAM GmbH
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments