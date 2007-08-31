Seoul Semi & Osram signed Patent Cross License Agreement

Seoul Semiconductor, the eighth-largest LED manufacturer in the world, announced today that it has signed the Cross-License Agreement with OSRAM GmbH that the two companies share their patents pertaining to white and visible LED technologies.

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, a wholly owned subsidiary of OSRAM GmbH and a LED manufacturer specialist, is also incorporated into the agreement. It is located at Regensburg, Germany.



The scope of Cross Licensing Agreement refers to the companies' housing and white patents related to white and visible LED technologies. Under this agreement, both companies will collaborate and build on each other's strengths as strategic partners. "This mutually beneficial agreement will further pave the way for closer cooperation between our companies," said Chung Hoon Lee, President of Seoul Semiconductor.



Under the agreement, the two parties will refrain from raising objections against patent rights pertaining to white and visible LED technologies, and will cooperate in defending these rights. Additionally, this agreement will enable Seoul Semiconductor to further establish its position in high-brightness and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions.



Interview with Yanghee Han, Seoul Semiconductor's Vice President Sales/Marketing



Does the agreement include Seoul Optodevice?



Seoul Semiconductor has singed this agreement with OSRAM GmbH, therefore, its subsidiary, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors has the same right as a subsidiary of OSRAM GmbH. Seoul Optodevice also has the right as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor.



How does the lawsuit with Nichia in the USA proceed?



Bingham McCutchen LLP, a national law firm with global capabilities in the USA who is in charge of Seoul Semiconductor's lawsuit, posted the good news on their website that we finally scored the first victory in the case against Nichia, and we are sure to win the final pending lawsuit soon.



How about your strategic partnership with other global companies in addition to OSRAM GmbH?



We already signed an agreement with Cree USA, and established a strategic partnership with Toyoda Gosei Japan. Therefore, this agreement with OSRAM GmbH Germany enables Seoul Semiconductor to consolidate its strong position.



Could you please share other information in more detail about this Cross License Agreement besides the press release?



I'm sorry but I can't open other information besides what is mentioned in the release, since it is a non-disclosure agreement. What is obvious is that, with this agreement, the two companies can have a strong partnership and cooperatively cope with the patent disputes caused by the third party.



On the image from left: Jae Jo Kim, Executive Vice President of Seoul Semicondcutor, Gerd Pokorny, Senior Vice President of OSRAM GmbH