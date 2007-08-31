Rutronik: Expansion of contract between<br>subsidiary Discomp and Swissbit

Discomp Elektronik GmbH & Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, has reached a European-wide distribution agreement with Swiss company Swissbit Group for Compact Flash products with immediate effect.

Swissbit Group has also been manufacturing Compact Flash Cards, USB Sticks and Flash Disc Modules for industrial applications since the beginning of 2007.



The manufacturer's services also include engineering support from design-in to after-sales support. The sales partnership between Swissbit and Rutronik is based on sound experience: They've been working together for over a year with traditional memory products.