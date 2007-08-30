Electronics Production | August 30, 2007
AES to acquire Altis from IBM and Infineon
IBM and Infineon Technologies has announced an agreement in principle to divest their shares in Altis Semiconductor with its manufacturing site in Corbeil-Essonnes, France, via a sale to Advanced Electronic Systems AG (AES).
Terms of the agreement, which are subject to governmental and regulatory approval and works council consultation, were not disclosed. Advanced Electronic Systems AG, located in Zurich, Switzerland, is a Swiss affiliate of GIS (Global Information Services), a Russian-based holding company.
Altis, an Infineon and IBM joint venture since 1999, mainly manufactures semiconductor components for communications, automotive and security applications in 250 to 130 nanometer technologies. Altis management was engaged in the process of searching for a buyer.
Under the terms of the current understanding, AES will purchase the equity, which includes the real estate and technology assets of Altis from Infineon and IBM, and AES agreed to maintain the level of industrial activity in Altis. Infineon and IBM agree to license key manufacturing process technologies to AES for use in Altis in the future. AES plans to use the Altis facility to manufacture European and Russian designed products and AES also has plans to open a semiconductor design center at the Altis location.
"We are very pleased to acquire a state-of-the-art manufacturing site with Altis' history and experience", said Alexander Kalinin, Member of the GIS Board of Directors. “The expertise and skills of the Altis employees are an asset as is the supply agreement with Infineon. We are committed to extending the customer portfolio as well as to licensing additional technologies from IBM and Infineon. We see this acquisition as a natural process of the internationalization of hi-tech businesses, and we are looking forward to continuing the excellent cooperation with IBM and Infineon in implementing new technologies in Altis."
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and work councils processes and is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2007.
Altis, an Infineon and IBM joint venture since 1999, mainly manufactures semiconductor components for communications, automotive and security applications in 250 to 130 nanometer technologies. Altis management was engaged in the process of searching for a buyer.
Under the terms of the current understanding, AES will purchase the equity, which includes the real estate and technology assets of Altis from Infineon and IBM, and AES agreed to maintain the level of industrial activity in Altis. Infineon and IBM agree to license key manufacturing process technologies to AES for use in Altis in the future. AES plans to use the Altis facility to manufacture European and Russian designed products and AES also has plans to open a semiconductor design center at the Altis location.
"We are very pleased to acquire a state-of-the-art manufacturing site with Altis' history and experience", said Alexander Kalinin, Member of the GIS Board of Directors. “The expertise and skills of the Altis employees are an asset as is the supply agreement with Infineon. We are committed to extending the customer portfolio as well as to licensing additional technologies from IBM and Infineon. We see this acquisition as a natural process of the internationalization of hi-tech businesses, and we are looking forward to continuing the excellent cooperation with IBM and Infineon in implementing new technologies in Altis."
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and work councils processes and is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2007.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments