Reorganisation of Juki in Northern Europe

Over the past few years, Juki products were represented in the Nordic and Baltic countries by various distributors.

Following the recent success at our customer Kitron in Kaunas, Lithuania, we have started a restructuring process of the Juki sales channels in the Nordic and Baltic countries.



Mr. Sindre Sjonbotn, Managing Director of Sincotron AS (our current Distributor in Norway) will represent our interests in Scandinavia until a fixed sales and service organisation has been established. Mr. Sjonbotn is based in Norway and is in charge of building up the Juki Organization in the Nordic and Baltic countries. He has more than 20 years of experience in the SMT industry and has a great knowledge about SMT equipment. The reorganisation is expected to be finalised by end of 2007.