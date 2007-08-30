Study between Sanmina-SCI & E-Certa

E-Certa, Inc. has released a new media information series based on a joint study with Sanmina SCI.

This answers many questions that OEM's and electronic industry engineers have had after RoHS regulations introduced a new standard for product design.



RoHS has imposed regulations that force manufacturers who are outside of exempt sectors such as Military/Aerospace to design products that are Pb free and RoHS compliant. While this poses some reliability concerns, many OEMs have found ways to design consumer products that are sufficiently reliable for the consumer market and Pb free as well.



Many corporations are stuck with millions of dollars worth of leftover inventory comprised of Pb containing components, which have no use in the market post-RoHS. These components will most likely be sent to landfills, undermining the purpose of the environmental directive.



Now there is a study that shows it is possible to re-use these components by converting them to Pb-free for use in consumer grade electronics. This will help OEMs to comply with the recycle/re-use initiatives brought about by the WEEE directive.