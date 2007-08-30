UK deal with Microsoft supports<br>Arrow's embedded solutions strategy

Arrow Electronics has further strengthened its ability to provide embedded and subsystem solutions to UK customers by extending a distribution agreement with Microsoft.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Arrow will offer customers in the UK and Ireland the full range of Windows® Embedded software including Windows Embedded CE 6.0 and Windows XP Embedded, along with the Toolkits that accelerate product development; Platform Builder for Windows CE, and Target Designer for Windows XP Embedded. The agreement also covers the embedded restricted versions of Windows XP Pro and Windows Vista.



The UK agreement with Microsoft follows existing relationships between the two companies in southern Europe, the Nordic countries and the United States. In addition to offering the full range of embedded software products and tools, Arrow will also be providing technical sales and FAE support across the Windows Embedded line.