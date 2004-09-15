Electronics Production | September 15, 2004
Qualcomm to Acquire Iridigm
Qualcomm today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Iridigm Display Corporation, a privately held display technology company, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of QUALCOMM upon completion of the transaction.
QUALCOMM will pay approximately $170 million in cash for the approximate 86 percent of Iridigm that it does not already own. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and certain other closing conditions.
Iridigm’s Breakthrough iMoD Display Technology Delivers Significant Performance, Cost and Power Consumption Benefits. According to Qualcomm´s press release.
Iridigm’s patented iMoD™ technology, based on a Micro-Electro-Mechanical-Systems (MEMS) structure combined with thin film optics, is a breakthrough in display technology that promises substantial performance, power consumption and cost benefits as compared to alternative display technologies. It delivers vivid and realistic display image quality that can withstand extreme temperatures and be viewed in any environment, including bright sunlight. Displays have become a key driver of the overall power consumption of wireless devices, with the increasing use of vibrant color screens and multimedia applications that generate rapidly changing images. The iMoD solution offers significantly lower power consumption than existing display solutions, thereby extending battery life of wireless devices. With the inclusion of color displays in all types of phones, including models at the low end of the market, the cost of the display has become an even more significant driver in the overall cost of the handset. An iMoD display should cost significantly less to manufacture than a comparable liquid crystal display (LCD) because it requires fewer processing steps to produce, thus enabling advanced multimedia capabilities on all tiers of mobile devices.
“The convergence of consumer electronics products, including cameras, MP3 players, camcorders, GPS receivers and game consoles, into wireless devices is driving the increased adoption of 3G CDMA,” said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, executive vice president and president of QUALCOMM Wireless & Internet Group, in a press release from Qualcomm. “Our acquisition of Iridigm will accelerate the time to market for the iMoD technology, which fits Qualcomm’s overall strategy of rapidly increasing the capability of wireless devices while driving down cost, size and power consumption,” said Mr Jacobs.
Iridigm’s Breakthrough iMoD Display Technology Delivers Significant Performance, Cost and Power Consumption Benefits. According to Qualcomm´s press release.
Iridigm’s patented iMoD™ technology, based on a Micro-Electro-Mechanical-Systems (MEMS) structure combined with thin film optics, is a breakthrough in display technology that promises substantial performance, power consumption and cost benefits as compared to alternative display technologies. It delivers vivid and realistic display image quality that can withstand extreme temperatures and be viewed in any environment, including bright sunlight. Displays have become a key driver of the overall power consumption of wireless devices, with the increasing use of vibrant color screens and multimedia applications that generate rapidly changing images. The iMoD solution offers significantly lower power consumption than existing display solutions, thereby extending battery life of wireless devices. With the inclusion of color displays in all types of phones, including models at the low end of the market, the cost of the display has become an even more significant driver in the overall cost of the handset. An iMoD display should cost significantly less to manufacture than a comparable liquid crystal display (LCD) because it requires fewer processing steps to produce, thus enabling advanced multimedia capabilities on all tiers of mobile devices.
“The convergence of consumer electronics products, including cameras, MP3 players, camcorders, GPS receivers and game consoles, into wireless devices is driving the increased adoption of 3G CDMA,” said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, executive vice president and president of QUALCOMM Wireless & Internet Group, in a press release from Qualcomm. “Our acquisition of Iridigm will accelerate the time to market for the iMoD technology, which fits Qualcomm’s overall strategy of rapidly increasing the capability of wireless devices while driving down cost, size and power consumption,” said Mr Jacobs.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments