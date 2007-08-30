The LEGO group purchases<br>moore microprocessor patent

Alliacense today announced that the LEGO Group has purchased a Moore Microprocessor Patent™ (MMP) Portfolio license from The TPL Group. Marking its 75th year in business this month, LEGO has emerged as the world's sixth largest manufacturer of toys.

“LEGO's purchase of an MMP license highlights the pervasive use of MMP Portfolio technology across an ever increasing range of products," said Andre-Pascal Chauvin, VP of Licensing in Alliacense's European office. “The benefits of MMP Portfolio technology extend well beyond common consumer electronics products to include toys, games, and gambling machines. The purchase of a license for the ubiquitous MMP Portfolio technologies should be a high priority for any manufacturer of microprocessor-based products."



The sweeping scope of applications using MMP design techniques continues to encourage manufacturers of end user products from around the globe to become MMP licensees. Since January 2006, HP, Casio, Fujitsu, Sony, Nikon, Seiko Epson, Pentax, Olympus, Kenwood, Agilent, Lexmark, Schneider Electric, NEC Corporation, Funai Electric, SanDisk, Sharp Corporation, Nokia and Bull have all purchased MMP Portfolio licenses.