ST in talks over Chinese partnership

According to Reuters, STMicroelectronics is in discussion with a number of Chinese semiconductor companies regarding possible manufacturing alliances or foundry relationships.

According to a un-named source, ST is in discussions with the companies such as Grace Semiconductor, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and ProMOS Technologies Inc.



Reuters source said that “STMicro doesn't want to do the expansion by itself — they don't want to continue to build fabs, so they need to find a partner and they can transfer their technology."