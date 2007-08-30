Promation introduces economical<br>transfer conveyors

Promation has introduced its latest edge carry transfer conveyor that has been designed to offer value in today's market. The BC-60 and BC-100 both are designed to provide a cost-effective means to transfer PCBs from one process to another.

The ESD edge belt is 3 mm wide and can handle PCBs up to 18" in width. The station is packed with features such as variable speed control, front ESD work surface with grounding strap (green or royal blue mats available), Inspect and Pass mode selection with both hand and foot pedal for PCB release, and programmable logic controller.



The BC 60 is 600 mm in length and has a single drive while the BC 100 may come equipped with a single 1M drive or 2-500 mm drives.