Connections helped Flextronics<br>to buy Solectron

evertiq.com reported today that the European Union (EU) commission has approved the deal between Flextronics and Solectron. M&A site Newsvisual shows connection that may have caused the merging between these two electronics giants.

Ajay B. Shah has served as a Flextronics Director since 2005. He is strongly committed to Solectron as he was earlier a Director of Solectron until 2003. He also served as the Head of its Technology Solutions business until 2002. He is even the Founder and Chairman of Smart Modular Technologies, previously owned by Solectron.



Iain MacKenzie another former Solectron Executive, is in the board of Smart Modular together with Shah. With Shah's commitment to Solectron and insider experience that has been of value, Flextronics had a key advantage with this latest bid.