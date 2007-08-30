Sharp inaugurate LCD plant in Poland

Sharp held a ceremony on August 28 when it opened its new LCD module and LCD TV production base in Poland.

Sharp Manufacturing Poland Sp.z o.o. (SMPL) will serve the European markets. Full scale production and assembling started in July 2007. Sharp plans to gradually increase its production capacity at SMPL. It plan to produce 10 million LCD modules per year in 2011. SMPL will serve the European markets as well as supply LCD modules for the large LCD TVs made at Sharp's plant in Spain and at Loewe's plant in Germany.