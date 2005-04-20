Valor names new distributor

Israel based specialist in integrated software solutions throughout the design-through-manufacturing electronics supply chain, Valor Computerized Systems Ltd., has appointed Cyncrona as its new distributor for the Nordic- and Baltic regions.

According to the agreement, Valor will primary supply optimizing software tools such as DFM and ALE through Cyncrona in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark as well as the Baltic States. Cyncrona market and sell sophisticated systems, materials and services for the design, production and testing of printed circuit boards and microelectronics.