YESTech launch new AOI solution

YESTech recently introduced its next generation YTV B3 benchtop automated optical inspection system for populated printed circuit boards. The upgraded system now comes standard with YESTech's state-of-the-art Fusion Lighting™

YESTech recently introduced its next generation YTV B3 benchtop automated optical inspection system for populated printed circuit boards. The upgraded system now comes standard with YESTech's state-of-the-art Fusion Lighting™



The B3 AOI Inspection, with YESTech's exclusive Fusion Lighting technology, offers up to a 3x improvement in inspection speed, new and advanced image processing technology. Fusion Lighting, now standard on all YESTech's AOI inspection systems, consists of over 600 colored LED lights that project to the PCB surface from different angles (high, medium and low). With Fusion Lighting the programmer can select the optimal color and angle of the lighting for the PCB under test.



Along with the new Fusion Lighting, the B3 is now available with two top-down viewing Thin Cameras™ for even more effective inspection of smaller components down to 01005's. The combination of two cameras, one at a standard magnification and the other set to a higher magnification allows for small component inspection without a significant increase in cycle times. Conversely the second camera can also be set at a lower magnification for better through-hole or odd form component inspection.



“The new YTV B3 Benchtop AOI with Fusion Lighting not only provides even better defect coverage and speed than our previous model, it also enables cross-platform transferability with our other Formula series in-line AOI systems" said Troy Johnson, YESTech's VP of Sales.