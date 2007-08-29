Videoton starts new production line in Hungary

VT Automotive Electronics Kft, the Hungarian EMS company of Videoton Holding has started the first production line in the new electronics manufacturing hall in Videoton. This is the fifth production building within the Videoton member company.

Since 1994 VT Automotive Electronics Kft has been assembling printed circuit boards (PCBA), electro-mechanical sub-assemblies (relays, junction boxes, wire harnesses), complete controllers, modules exclusively for the automotive industry. The company is ISO TS 16949 certified since 2003.



The company having the necessary engineering experience and competence in the complete industrialisation of newly developed products fully on its own. Major customers are Valeo, Visteon, Alcoa Automotive, Sensata Technologies (earlier called Texas Instruments) and Saia Burgess



VT Electronics Assembly Services started the co-operation with a Finnish partner involved in telecommunication in 2006. A half year later multi-stage prototype manufacturing has started as well as the assembly of a wireless device - helping the communication between the hearing aid appliance and the mobile phone. The customer for this device is Perlos.