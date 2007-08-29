Flextronics in Denmark looking<br>for new customers

UPDATED: Flextronics largest customer in Denmark is still Bang & Olufsen. The company has now decided that they want to look for some new customers as well.

Flextronics took over Bang & Olufsen's plant in Skive three years ago. The two companies signed a five years cooperation agreement. However lately the plant in Skive has started production for other customers as well.



Flextronics in Skive has signed several new production deals with different customers. The cost has increased for the company due to start up costs for the company's new customer's production but according to Per Rahbech Pedersen this is nothing unusual, Erhvervsbladet reports.