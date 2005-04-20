Albacomp sales boom

Hungarian based PC-manufacturer Albacomp Rt doubled its notebook sales last year, and plans to increase sales by 50% this year, Budapest Business Journal reports.

Albacomp Rt gained 7,3% share in notebook market in 2004. In the first quarter of 2005, Albacomp raised its notebook sales by 44% compared to 2004 same period. This year Albacomp would reach 10% share of notebook market, according to BBJ.



Albacomp Rt provides complete solutions by delivering a full range of IT equipment. During the past 19 years Albacomp has become a major corporate group in the Hungarian IT sector with over 700 employees. Based on its 2003 business results, Albacomp has been listed among the TOP 200 of the largest companies in Hungary, published annually by the business weekly Figyelo.