B&R opens new subsidiary in Russia

Since the end of June 2007, B&R is being represented by a new subsidiary in Russia. Pavel Tikhon is the managing director of the Moscow-based company.

Mr. Tikhon has extensive experience in the automation and process industry and also has an excellent understanding of the market.



With the founding of its 21st subsidiary, B&R strengthens its success in Russia and its dedication to the Russian market, and is now represented by more than 140 offices in 56 countries.



For several years now, B&R customers in Russia have profited from an extensive sales and engineering network. More than 70 qualified engineers are working in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Charbarovsk and seven other cities.