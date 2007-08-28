Components shortage delays iMac

Apple will not be able to deliver the new iMac model in time to its customers who have already purchased the computer. According to ThinkSecret this is because of a shortage of components supply.

Those customers who have purchased the iMac one week ago have still not received the computer. Earlier it has been reported that it has been a shortage of LCD screens and also memory modules.



According to IDG, the reason for this delay is that Apple has estimated a much lower demand for the new iMac. The production speed is not enough. During this quarter Apple is expected to sell more computers then ever.