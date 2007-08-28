Nordstjernan increases its<br>ownership in Salcomp to 52,3%

Salcomp has received the attached flagging notification from Nordstjernan AB regarding the changes in the holding in Salcomp.

Nordstjernan AB (“Nordstjernan") has on 16 August 2007 exercised the option included in the agreement entered into on 25 June 2007 with EQT II B.V. (“EQT") on the Salcomp Plc (“Salcomp") shares.



Upon consummation of the acquisition, Nordstjernan's holding in Salcomp will exceed 50 % of the share capital and votes in Salcomp. The consummation is subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities.



The acquisition will be completed after the relevant approvals by the competition authorities have been obtained. The decisions by the relevant competition authorities are expected to be received within one month.



Upon completion, Nordstjernan will hold 20,382,131 shares, which corresponds to 52.3 per cent of the share capital and votes, in Salcomp.