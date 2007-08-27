Nordic EMS-firms buys two My12E

Sweden based EMS-provider Onrox AB reported that it is continuing to expand and has invested in new SMT-equipment as well as hired 10 new people.

The investment includes one screen printer and two My12E (Extended) assembly lines from Mydata. According to Onrox the new machines will help Onrox's facility in Malmö to increase the capacity and flexibility.



Ms. Karin Ekblad, who previously worked for Nolato, has been appointed new financial manager, Mr. Christian Hansson, who previously worked for Cervitrol Computer Systems AB, has been appointed new production manager. Mr. Benny Örting who previously worked for Enics Sweden AB, has been appointed process engineer. Ms. Helene Persson, who previously worked for Beijer Electronics AB, has been appointed new purchasing manager. Also six additionally employees have been hired for SMT-production and end manufacturing.