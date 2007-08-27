Electronics Production | August 27, 2007
Molex expands copper flex production
Molex Incorporated has begun production at its new facility in St. Paul, Minn, the US. From high speed signals to power requirements, Molex Copper Flex assemblies provide solutions for a wide array of packaging problems, including situations where high signal speed, low loss and real estate are essential.
Molex relocated to the new facility from the former Century Circuits operation Molex acquired in 2006. The new, expanded facility offers improved manufacturing process flow and provides more than double the production capacity for Copper Flex Products. The company has also made significant investments in new equipment to ensure that the facility is both more efficient and capable of producing expanded product technologies for the future.
The new facility features improved temperature and humidity controls that provide the capability to produce multi-layer flex products with more than 20 layers, which is more than a 10 percent increase in circuit density. Molex can now also prototype and manufacture rigid flex assemblies entirely under one roof.
"Molex continues to invest in its operational facilities to provide the most efficient manufacturing processes and best possible products to our customers," said Todd Hester, general manager, printed circuit products group, Molex Incorporated. “Our new Copper Flex facility will not only increase our product output, but provide a better work environment for employees to manufacture the industry's leading product solutions."
The location also employs new lean manufacturing processes that support progressive manufacturing techniques that will improve plant efficiency and overall product quality. The implementation of Class 10,000 clean room capabilities will also allow for future product directions for fine line flex products.
Designed to be significantly lighter and thinner than traditional circuit boards, Copper Flex allows products to naturally be lighter without minimizing the product's high-speed integrity. The flexible design can be bent around hardware and even over itself in order to fit into much smaller device enclosures. Materials used in the construction of the circuit assemblies have closely matching thermal expansion rates that allow Copper Flex to be resistant to hot and cold temperatures, as well as large temperature fluctuations. This property is essential for situations where high speed, low loss and real estate are important to maintain a system's operational integrity.
"Molex Copper Flex products meet the challenging needs of today's technology driven world and are able to replace a variety of electronic interconnects, simplifying the production process and making it more dependable," said Gary Manchester, marketing director, Molex Incorporated. “Molex has invested in its capabilities to ensure we produce Copper Flex materials that are superior, quality products."
Available in single-sided, double-sided, multi-layer and rigid flex configurations, Molex Copper Flex materials can provide a high yield of circuits using the latest instruments, which can precisely design products to fit specifications. In addition, new facility machinery allows for the transportation of ultrathin materials used in the manufacturing of advanced multilayer and rigid-flex designs, ensuring that products will assure the integrity required in the most advanced designs.
The new facility features improved temperature and humidity controls that provide the capability to produce multi-layer flex products with more than 20 layers, which is more than a 10 percent increase in circuit density. Molex can now also prototype and manufacture rigid flex assemblies entirely under one roof.
"Molex continues to invest in its operational facilities to provide the most efficient manufacturing processes and best possible products to our customers," said Todd Hester, general manager, printed circuit products group, Molex Incorporated. “Our new Copper Flex facility will not only increase our product output, but provide a better work environment for employees to manufacture the industry's leading product solutions."
The location also employs new lean manufacturing processes that support progressive manufacturing techniques that will improve plant efficiency and overall product quality. The implementation of Class 10,000 clean room capabilities will also allow for future product directions for fine line flex products.
Designed to be significantly lighter and thinner than traditional circuit boards, Copper Flex allows products to naturally be lighter without minimizing the product's high-speed integrity. The flexible design can be bent around hardware and even over itself in order to fit into much smaller device enclosures. Materials used in the construction of the circuit assemblies have closely matching thermal expansion rates that allow Copper Flex to be resistant to hot and cold temperatures, as well as large temperature fluctuations. This property is essential for situations where high speed, low loss and real estate are important to maintain a system's operational integrity.
"Molex Copper Flex products meet the challenging needs of today's technology driven world and are able to replace a variety of electronic interconnects, simplifying the production process and making it more dependable," said Gary Manchester, marketing director, Molex Incorporated. “Molex has invested in its capabilities to ensure we produce Copper Flex materials that are superior, quality products."
Available in single-sided, double-sided, multi-layer and rigid flex configurations, Molex Copper Flex materials can provide a high yield of circuits using the latest instruments, which can precisely design products to fit specifications. In addition, new facility machinery allows for the transportation of ultrathin materials used in the manufacturing of advanced multilayer and rigid-flex designs, ensuring that products will assure the integrity required in the most advanced designs.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments