Test & Measurement | August 27, 2007
DSE expands into China
DSE A/S in Horsens, Denmark is increasing its global market efforts by entering the Chinese market for advanced test systems.
During the last couple of years, DSE has closely followed the outsourcing trends among many of its Scandinavian customers, who choose to manufacture more and more of their electronics products in the Far East. "This means that, for some time, we have had to develop, adapt and install our customers' test equipment in the Far East, says Jørgen Kjærsgaard, Sales Manager at DSE A/S. And he continues: "On the basis of this development, we have achieved positive experiences with delivery of test equipment for China; experiences which we intend to exploit to a much grater extent in the future".
DSE is reputed for its high-quality systems and solutions among the electronics manufacturers, and DSE does not want to compete on price. "We are fully aware that Chinese test systems can be manufactured at prices well below ours, but we also know that price and quality are irrevocably connected. Many of our customers have ventured into buying new test systems in China, and afterwards realised that the initial savings are quickly swallowed by the additional costs in connection with trips to China to install and support the equipment during commissioning, elaborates Jørgen Kjærsgaard.
Since the establishment of DSE back in 1981, the company has been associated with a Chinese agent, PRC Peng Consulting Ltd., who has been responsible for sales and support within DSE's special niche – enamelled wire – in China. "Peng has unrivalled insight into Chinese culture and, not least, market trends on the Chinese market", explains Jørgen Kjærsgaard, and he continues: "As a supplier to among others the electronics industry we can take great advantage of this superior insight and knowledge.
Furthermore, with an agent placed in the local area, we will be able to offer local support to our Scandinavian customers as an extra feature or added benefit.
