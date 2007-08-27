Stadium Group acquires Ferrus Power

The shares of Ferrus Power Ltd. have been acquired by UK based Stadium Group PLC. Ferrus is now a division of Stadium Power.

According to Ferrus this is an exciting development for the company as they are now able to offer thier customer base a complete package of design and manufacturing of custom and standard (COTS) power supplies, both within the UK for low to medium quantities and via their 150,000 sq ft facility in China (Stadium Asia) for volume products.



The company can also offer customers a full contract manufacturing service for electronic assemblies including full system manufacture via their Hartlepool division (Stadium Electronics UK) as well as the China division (Stadium Electronics Asia).