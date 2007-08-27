Foxconn hires Ukraine engineers for Czech plant

Labour is tight in the Czech Republic, companies who are opening plants in the country are recruiting engineers and assembly-line workers from countries like Ukraine, Russia, Moldova, Slovakia, Bulgaria.

Last year Engineer Pavel Shtaferun decided to leave Ukraine for a job abroad. EMS provider Foxconn was short of engineers in the Czech Republic, and decided to hire Shtaferun. He is now one of a growing number of Ukrainian engineers at the plant in Czech, spiegel reports. Approximately half of the 5000 people working at the plant hail from former East bloc countries. This number could increase when the company inaugurates its second plant in the country in January next year.



Shtaferun is working on improving production-line efficiency; recently his wife joined the company as human resources manager.