Videoton expands Hungarian site

Hungarian EMS-provider Videoton Holding Zrt is implementing a new production program for household equipment at its unit in Kaposvár.

Videoton Elektro-Plast Kft is to manufacture household equipment for white goods manufacturer Braun. The €7.7 million investment involves expanding the site by 5000 square meters and hiring 200-250 additionally employees. Videoton Elektro-Plast Kft is also co-manufacturing electronic accessories with Eaton Electric B.V. in the same factory. The factory is also a supplier for Philips DAP in Klagenfurt.



Videoton Holding has also co-manufactures for Braun in its plant located in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria.