Air condition down at Sanmina-SCI plant

Sanmina-SCI officials said a water main broke shutting the air conditioner and water off this morning at the plant in Huntsville United States.

All morning crews were working in the parking lot to repair the busted water main. Officials say they hope to have it back up and running shortly. Until then they ask all of their employees to call their supervisors before coming to work. Right now it is nearly 100 degrees farenheight (nearly 40 degrees Celsius) in the area.