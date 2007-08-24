Electronics Production | August 24, 2007
Location: Redefining an EMS' role<br>in the Supply Chain
It use to be in the past, and it still is the case that OEM would outsource its core electronics manufacturing to an EMS provider.
By Dave Cooper, Vice President, Consumer, Solectron
An EMS provider puts the little parts on the green PCB boards, and ship them half way around the globe to multiple hubs and locations, in order for an OEM to do the final test, pack, and ship out to various sales channels.
So the question is why an OEM would consider pick, pack, and ship as a core competency?
The EMS companies are spreading their reach into the supply chain, developing capabilities outside of their plants' four walls and into the game of logistics, distribution centers, postponement and aftermarket services on a global scale.
As OEMs continue to transform from manufacturing to marketing organizations, needing to grab market share by achieving maximum inventory velocity in an end-to-end lowest landed cost supply chain configuration, they should be highly motivated to redefine the role of their preferred EMS in the supply chain, Solectron blog reports.
An EMS could take on the complete end-to-end operations from an OEM, leading to reductions in inventory and invested capital in a major way.
According to Technology Forecasters' June 2007 report by Jonathan Gilbert, more than 50 % of OEMs continue to perform their own internal logistics, 25 % is outsourced to third-party logistics providers, and just over 20 % have their EMS performing direct delivery out to the final customer in the sales channel.
The question is, how long and what will it take for the OEMs to finally give it a try?
An EMS provider puts the little parts on the green PCB boards, and ship them half way around the globe to multiple hubs and locations, in order for an OEM to do the final test, pack, and ship out to various sales channels.
So the question is why an OEM would consider pick, pack, and ship as a core competency?
The EMS companies are spreading their reach into the supply chain, developing capabilities outside of their plants' four walls and into the game of logistics, distribution centers, postponement and aftermarket services on a global scale.
As OEMs continue to transform from manufacturing to marketing organizations, needing to grab market share by achieving maximum inventory velocity in an end-to-end lowest landed cost supply chain configuration, they should be highly motivated to redefine the role of their preferred EMS in the supply chain, Solectron blog reports.
An EMS could take on the complete end-to-end operations from an OEM, leading to reductions in inventory and invested capital in a major way.
According to Technology Forecasters' June 2007 report by Jonathan Gilbert, more than 50 % of OEMs continue to perform their own internal logistics, 25 % is outsourced to third-party logistics providers, and just over 20 % have their EMS performing direct delivery out to the final customer in the sales channel.
The question is, how long and what will it take for the OEMs to finally give it a try?
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments