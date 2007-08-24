Nokia Siemens to expand R&D centre in China

Nokia Siemens plans to significantly increase its Chengdu Research and Development (R&D) capabilities by the end of 2008. Upon completion, it will be one of the biggest R&D centers for Nokia Siemens Networks worldwide.

The expanded facility will be a key global development center for applications development, and also meet the needs of business customers and local partners in the telecommunications industry across China. The expansion will include more R&D for network operation-related systems, underlining the company's commitment to improve network performance for its customers.



The move is part of Nokia Siemens Networks' strategy to capture business opportunities and market share in emerging markets as demand rises for fixed and mobile infrastructure products, services and solutions. Nokia Siemens Networks is focusing on China and other emerging markets, which are the key drivers of future growth that will push the connected community to five billion people globally by 2015.