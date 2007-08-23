Ellsworth new agent for HP-Etch

Ellsworth is the new agent for HP-Etch in Finland and the Baltics.

From September this year Ellsworth Adhesives will be the new agent for HP-Etch in Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The company will market the full product range from HP-Etch including stencils, stencil products and etching thin metallic materials.The agreement also cover HP-Etch subcidiary Para Tech Coating's products.



New Engineering Sales Representative for Finland and Estonia. Sasu is 30 years, with ten years SMT production experience as specialist and team leader. His last employer was Enics, Lohja. Sasu will strengthen our technical experience in Finland, especially in the electronics area. He will operate from his home at Rauma.