GLYN opens sales office in Poland

On August 1st, 2007 GLYN opened a new office in Wroclaw, Poland in order to provide a better local service for the important Polish Market.

For over 25 years GLYN is a European partner for electronic components and one of the top ten electronic distributors.



The company´s focus is geared towards products like microcontrollers, displays and high performance electronics, all of which require intensive purchasing and consulting services.