Rehm handover machine nr 2000 to Zollner

Rehm has officially handed over machine no. 2000 to Zollner Elektronik AG in Zandt, Germany.

The Reflow-Soldering System VisionX is now integrated in one of 9 SMT-production lines in Zandt which mainly produce assembly groups for the automotive industry.



Following the greeting in the training centre of Zollner AG, Mr. Johann Weber, head of the board of Zollner Elektronik AG, presented the company. It was founded by Mr. Manfred Zollner appr. 40 years ago. Since the foundation company Zollner developed into a group of companies with more than 6000 employees worldwide.



Afterwards machine no. 2000 was officially handed over at the SMT-production line – it is the 50th rehm machine at Zollner. Mr. Johann Weber and Mr. Ulrich Niklas, production technology manager at Zollner, received a certificate as well as a miniature VisionX in a scale of 1:20 which was especially manufactured for Zollner.



Mr. Zollner and Mr. Weber confirmed that they found a reliable partner in rehm, who permanently dealt with their demands and found jointly solutions in the SMT-production.