Inelco Hunter appointed by Alpha Display

Inelco Hunter Limited has been appointed by Alpha Display as UK distributor for their industrial and commercial TFT colour LCD display solutions.

Clive Dickinson, Business Development Manager of Inelco Hunter commented "the Alpha Display franchise provides us with complementary LCD display ranges that will provide our customers with an even wider product range and highly-competitive products".



The Alpha Display product range includes innovative TFT colour display solutions, including all types of TFT panels: smart panels, open frame, sunlight readable, industrial & multimedia monitors.



Alpha Display also designs and supplies a wide range of display controller boards which incorporate Pixelworks scaling chips.