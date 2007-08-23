Nokia CEO lays foundation stone for health centre in India

Nokia CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo is visiting India this week. Yesterday he laid the foundation stone for a healthcare centre at the Nokia Telecom SEZ Park in Sriperumbudur.

During his visit to the country he will also meet with leaders of the Indian industry, partners and the Nokia SEZ component suppliers.



The new healthcare centre will be set up in an area of 3,000 sq meter, and will be fully operated by mid-2008. It will be located in the Non-Processing Area (NPA) of the SEZ Park. The centre will cater to the healthcare requirements of the employees in the SEZ Park as well as the local community in the region. It will be set up in association with a professional healthcare group, the hindu reports.



According to officials of the company the SEZ Park should have seven component manufacturers by mid-2008. Perlos and Salcomp have set up their plants already, while Foxconn's plant is currently being developed.