SMT & Inspection | August 22, 2007
Beneq raises 3 mill euros venture capital
Danish venture capital investor Via Venture Partners together with Finnish Inventure Oy and other earlier investors have made EUR 3 million venture capital investment into nanotechnology equipment supplier Beneq.
Main products of Beneq include equipment and technology for nHALOTM (Hot Aerosol Layering Operation) and ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition). nHALOTM is a flame spray technology, used mainly for applying functional coatings on glass and ceramic tiles. It is also used for nanoparticle synthesis. ALD technology is a thin film coating method which was first developed in Finland and widely used in semiconductor industry. ALD systems are used to produce accurate, pinhole-free and conformal thin-film coatings on various substrates. Beneq focuses on delivering new industrial applications utilizing ALD technology.
Beneq has recently launched new industrial applications and entered into significant customer contracts including several industrial equipment deliveries. With the new investment round Beneq will speed up international growth and strengthen it's organization.
"The financing deal with Via Venture Partners enables us the planned fast development and international growth of Beneq", says Sampo Ahonen, CEO and one of the founding shareholders of Beneq. "We have chosen Via as a venture capital partner because they have strong know how and resources investing in technology growth companies. We also appreciate that Inventure together with other earlier investors participate in this second round and the good cooperation and board function with them will continue."
"Beneq has exceptional skills in turning new functional coating inventions into working equipment for manufacturing. We see a strong growth in functional coating and our ambition is to build a world leading equipment manufacturer", tells Peter Thorlund Haahr, partner of Via Venture Partners and new member of the board of Beneq.
"We are very pleased with Beneq's performance during the past year from our initial investment. The company has managed to penetrate the market with their products and technology exceptionally well. The new financing round together with an international investor supports the company's chosen internalization strategy.", says Timo Tirkkonen, partner of Inventure.
Beneq Oy, Vantaa, Finland, is a supplier of industrial equipment for global markets. Beneq is addressing the market of industrial equipment for producing functional surfaces with latest technology, typically utilizing nanosize materials. Beneq acts as a business facilitator adding value for high-tech partner companies by converting proven innovations into industrial equipment. Beneq was founded 2005, employs 21 persons and currently operates in Vantaa.
