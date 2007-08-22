RFTRAQ buys equipment from Contax

UK based company RFTRAQ Ltd has urchased equipment from Contax to manufacture active RFID Hardware. The equipment will be used to equip a new production line.

RFTRAQ has purchased a Speedline MPM AccuFlex stencil printer, an Essemtec FLX2010 pick and place machine, Essemtec RO400FC reflow oven, Omron VT-RNS-ptH AOI system and Solderstar Thermal Profiling system, PandCT reports.



Andrew Mepham, Chief Technical Officer of RFTRAQ said, “This equipment will augment our existing production capabilities and capacity, and will give us state-of-the-art quality control and assurance for our technology hardware".